Klug joins NECAC

Jennifer Klug of Vandalia has joined the NorthEast Community Action Corporation (NECAC) as an energy assistance counselor.
Klug is a 2003 graduate of Van-Far R-1 High School. She has worked in quality assistance and data entry for the outdoor, customer service and accounting fields.
