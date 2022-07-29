Koehler Assumes Top Post in Statewide Association

Tony Koehler

 HANNAH LEFLER PHOTOGRAPHY

East Peoria, Ill.—Tony Koehler, of Carthage, IL has served as chairman of the Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (IAMIC) for the past year. Koehler moved into IAMIC’s highest elective office by having been elected chairman-elect in 2020 and has served on the Board of Directors for the association since 2017. Tony has also been very involved within the association by serving on numerous committees.

Tony has earned the designation of PFMM, Professional Farm Mutual Manager, Merit Award and FMDC (Farm Mutual Directors Certification) from NAMIC. This designation formally recognizes the educational accomplishments and dedication to the professionalism of the progressive farm mutual manager. He is the Manager of Western Illinois Mutual Insurance Company.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.