Koehler Assumes Top Post in Statewide Association

East Peoria, Ill.—Tony Koehler, of Carthage, IL has served as chairman of the Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (IAMIC) for the past year. Koehler moved into IAMIC’s highest elective office by having been elected chairman-elect in 2020 and has served on the Board of Directors for the association since 2017. Tony has also been very involved within the association by serving on numerous committees.
Tony has earned the designation of PFMM, Professional Farm Mutual Manager, Merit Award and FMDC (Farm Mutual Directors Certification) from NAMIC. This designation formally recognizes the educational accomplishments and dedication to the professionalism of the progressive farm mutual manager. He is the Manager of Western Illinois Mutual Insurance Company.
Through his forward-thinking and planning, Tony continues to help and support the Farm Mutual education program with his years of experience. He has also been a strong advocate for Fundraising Programs and this year is no different. This year he is bringing his efforts home to the area and will host a “Fun Run” at IAMIC’s 141 st Annual Convention to raise donations for the “Fishing for Freedom” Quincy Chapter. This program pairs our veterans with fishing tournament guides and local outdoors people for a fun day on local waters.
The Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies is a trade association comprised of farm mutual insurance companies. Mutual insurance, like the farming industry, has been a part of the Illinois landscape for over a century. IAMIC provides member companies with educational opportunities, professional development, legislative support, and industry recognition.
