Kohl Wholesale in Quincy recently awarded seven $500 scholarships to students through their “Kohl Kares” scholarship program.
The recipients were Brianna and Abigail Barnes, daughters of Kohl employee Brian Barnes; Clayton and Carly Meyer, son and daughter of Kohl employee Curt Meyer; Madelynn and Caleb Schinderling, daughter and son of Kohl employee Jon Schinderling and Ella Wenneker, daughter of Kohl employee Shelley Bartz.
All applicants had to meet three specific criteria:
- Be a dependent son or daughter, up to the limiting age of 25, of a current Kohl Wholesale employee
- Be pursuing a post-secondary education in a two- or four-year college, university, or vocational technical program
- Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or greater, calculated on a 4.0 grading scale.
Applicants also were required to complete a scholarship application which included an essay, official transcript of grades, and an applicant appraisal from an advisor, faculty member or coach.
Brianna Barnes plans to attend Maryville University continuing her degree in Pre-Med and Biology with a minor in Chemistry.
Clayton Meyer plans to attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale to continue his degree in Radiation Therapy.
Madelynn Schinderling plans to transfer to Illinois State University to continue her degree in Communication Science and Disorders.
Carley Meyer plans to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia to pursue a degree in Health Sciences with a minor in Business.
Abigail Barnes plans to attend Missouri State University.
Ella Wenneker plans to attend Indian Hills Community College to pursue a degree in Radiology.
Caleb Schinderling plans to attend the University of Iowa majoring in Filmmaking.
