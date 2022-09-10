Kohl Wholesale in Quincy recently awarded seven $500 scholarships to students through their “Kohl Kares” scholarship program.

The recipients were Brianna and Abigail Barnes, daughters of Kohl employee Brian Barnes; Clayton and Carly Meyer, son and daughter of Kohl employee Curt Meyer; Madelynn and Caleb Schinderling, daughter and son of Kohl employee Jon Schinderling and Ella Wenneker, daughter of Kohl employee Shelley Bartz.

