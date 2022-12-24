Philip A. Krupps, president of Wealth Management, located at United Wealth inside Brown County State Bank at 101 East Main St in Mt Sterling, Ill., and Mercantile Bank at 200 N 33rd Street in Quincy, was recently named a member of the 2022 Executive Council. This marks the 13th out of the last 14 years that Krupps has qualified for this recognition.
Krupps, who joined Raymond James in 2007, has 25 years of experience in financial services, and represents the client‐first values that the firm proudly applies to every part of business. United Wealth, through its partnership with Raymond James and our United Community Banks, located in 34 communities, brings excellence in wealth accumulations, growth, strategy, and management to promote stronger clients and their financials visions.
