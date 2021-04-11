The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) has announced that Maria Kuhns will be joining the staff as an Entrepreneurship Specialist.
Kuhns is currently completing her graduate work at the University of Missouri and will graduate this spring with a Master of Science in Agricultural and Applied Economics.
Once in Hannibal, she will provide additional entrepreneurship services to the two-county HREDC region as well as direct HREDC’s Ignite Program and lead the organization’s outreach to early and second stage companies.
"We had a deep applicant pool. Throughout the screening process, Maria distinguished herself as a quality applicant," said Corey Mehaffy, Executive Director of HREDC. "Since we began offering SBDC services from our office in January of 2020, the demand for services in our seven-county service territory has been high. Maria brings successful experience in the ag sector, small business and teaching roles and we are excited to have her join our team.”
Kuhns will begin work with HREDC on May 17, 2021.