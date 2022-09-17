Lagemann graduates U of Co with PhD

Abby Lagemann graduated May 5, 2022, from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a Ph.D. with an emphasis in early modern English history. Her dissertation title was "Homecoming, The Demobilization and Reintegration of English Soldiers, c. 1585 - c. 1625." She is teaching history at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dr. Lagemann is the daughter of Steve and Gina Rylander and Raymond Lagemann. Her grandparents are Mary Lea Prentice of Pittsfield and Carl and Charlotte Rylander of Quincy.
