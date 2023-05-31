Lauren B. Schellenberger named next leader of Culver-Stockton College

Culver-Stockton College (C-SC) Board of Trustee members unanimously approved Lauren B. Schellenberger, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, to become the 28th president of Culver-Stockton College on July 1, 2023.

“Culver-Stockton College is a place where students of promise experience transformational growth through a distinctive curriculum and outstanding opportunities for student leadership and engagement. This institution has changed students’ lives for the better for the past 170 years, and it is my honor to lead the College as we further our mission,” Schellenberger says.

