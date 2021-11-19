Leslie D. Frese, LPN, has retired after 30 years of service to the patients of Blessing Health System’s East Adams Clinic in Golden, IL.
A graduate of the John Wood Community College Licensed Practical Nurse program in 1979, Frese began her nursing career in the Intermediate Care Unit of the former St. Mary Hospital in Quincy. She then worked as a nurse to Ralph Hatcher, MD, in Ursa before joining the East Adams Clinic staff in 1991.
During her career at the clinic, Frese began a program for patients who needed financial assistance to receive their prescription medications. She also completed the Agricultural Occupational Health Training Program from the University of Iowa and the local Parish Nursing program.
Frese is a resident of La Prairie, IL and is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden where she serves on the church council.
