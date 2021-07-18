Julia Hahn and Matt Klingele of the Liberty chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) recently were recognized for earning the highest degree the Illinois Association FFA can bestow to its members. The Illinois State FFA Degree is awarded to members who have already earned their Greenhand and Chapter Degrees from the local FFA Chapter, completed at least two years of exceptional Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs (SAEP), earned and invested money into their SAEP, completed at least 25 hours of community service, participated in FFA activities above the chapter level and maintained at least a 2.50 grade point average. Members complete an application and a personal interview to be recommended for the degree. Then the delegates at the Illinois State FFA vote to approve the degrees.
Julia Hahn was a member of the Liberty FFA Chapter for four years, serving as the Liberty FFA Chapter Vice-President and Historian. She has competed in several Section eleven and State FFA Career Development Events (CDE) with meats and livestock judging being her favorite events. Julia also participated in many of the community service activities with the chapter. Her SAEP’s included Turf management, Community Development, Forage production, Agriculture Communications and Food Service. For her Turf Management enterprise, Hahn assisted her brother mowing lawns for Hahn’s Lawn Care. Julia's Community Development enterprise was earned during her time serving as Miss Liberty. Julia’s forage book featured the time she worked for her grandfather baling hay. Hahn worked for Elliott Publishing for the Agriculture Communications enterprise. Her final enterprise, food service, consisted of waitressing at the Viva Restaurant. Julia is the daughter of Jamie and Jody Hahn of Liberty.
Matt Klingele was a member of the Liberty FFA chapter for six years. He served as the Liberty FFA Chapter Sentinel, Treasurer, and President. Klingle competed in almost all of the CDE’s that the Liberty FFA chapter offered to him. Matt always placed highly in all of the events. His highest ranking at the state level came this year as he was named the first place individual in the Illinois State Food Science CDE. Klingle also participated in many of the community service activities taken up by the chapter. Matt’s SAEP was classified as Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication, as he designed and created his own knives. He would take pieces of steel, forge and shape it, and then sharpen the metal. He then would take wood or other material and make a handle for the blade. His enterprise earned him the section, district, and state award in this area. Klingle also earned from his SAEP enterprise the Section 11 and District Three FFA the Star Agri-Business person award. Matt is the son of John and Kristy Klingele of Liberty.
Matt and Julia become the 195th and 196th members from the Liberty FFA Chapter to earn their Illinois State FFA Degree.