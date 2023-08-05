Lina Blair, Ferris State University’s new Dean of Student Life, is brimming with optimism after joining the Student Affairs division and connecting with the departments and staffers dedicated to providing students and their families support in their lives as Bulldogs.
“Ferris is an exciting place to be, especially now,” Blair said. “It has been a joy getting to know about the good work done by my staff and what I can do to help move the needle forward for our students.”
Blair, who started on Monday, July 11, comes to Ferris after over six years with Grand Rapids Community College as director of Student Life and Conduct. Before that, they had more than a decade of service at Northern Michigan University in varied roles, including assistant dean of students.
Blair joins President Bill Pink and Vice President for University Advancement and Marketing Kathy Mullins as key contributors to Ferris’s new dynamic.
“I admire Dr. Pink’s and Dr. Mullins’ leadership and vision,” Blair said. “We have worked together in the past with great focus and determination to meet students’ basic needs, which is a key consideration across all higher education. This recent experience in our division gave me great perspective so I can jump in as dean and be a champion of their departments to help meet the needs of all of Ferris’ students.”
Blair said returning to leadership in a residential campus environment is a pleasant, though challenging aspect of service.
“Student wellness, safety and community building are priorities, so we present a campus environment with plenty of pride where each student is aware that they belong, which is so important to their well-being and success,” Blair said. “I am very happy to be a Bulldog.”
Blair, a native of Quincy, earned a Master of Science degree from NMU in 2008, specializing in psychology, training and development. Blair earned a Bachelor of Science from the college in 2005, specializing in psychology and management.
The Northern Michigan University Alumni Association honored Blair in 2021 with an Alumni Service Award for their efforts to help students overcome barriers to success. At GRCC, Blair led efforts to address student home and food insecurity and create a Get Help website that connected students to college and community resources.
