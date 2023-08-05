Lina Blair joins Student Life office, ready to support nurturing campus environment

Lina Blair has begun service as Ferris State University’s Dean of Student Life, bringing vast administrative experience through roles at Grand Rapids Community College and Northern Michigan University.

Lina Blair, Ferris State University’s new Dean of Student Life, is brimming with optimism after joining the Student Affairs division and connecting with the departments and staffers dedicated to providing students and their families support in their lives as Bulldogs.

“Ferris is an exciting place to be, especially now,” Blair said. “It has been a joy getting to know about the good work done by my staff and what I can do to help move the needle forward for our students.”

