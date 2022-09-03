Local Attorneys James L. Palmer, Joseph A. Duesterhaus and Christopher G. Scholz have formed a new partnership, Scholz, Palmer & Duesterhaus LLP, commencing September 1, 2022. The new partnership is a successor to the original Law Offices of Richard F. Scholz, Sr., founded in 1928. The firm will continue its long tradition of providing legal counsel on general civil matters to local businesses, families and farmers, including such areas of law as business formation and operation, banking and financial law, human resources, estate planning, wills and trusts, real property, municipal government and civil litigation. The partners have over 120 years of combined experience serving clients in Adams County, Western Illinois and Northeast Missouri area.
People and Professions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.