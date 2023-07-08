The Valley of Quincy, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in conjunction with the Grand Lodge of Illinois of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons has awarded 42 new and renewal scholarships to local college students totaling over $86,300.
The new scholarship awardees from the Quincy area are:
• Tanner Anderson of Quincy attending St Louis University.
• Laykin Ebbing of Pittsfield attending Murray State University.
• Alexa Gray of Warsaw attending Quincy University.
• Caylee Hughes of Clayton attending Quincy University.
• Natalie Lin of Macomb, attending University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
• Ava McKee of Macomb attending Illinois State University.
• Adriana Pavon of Quincy attending South Illinois University Edwardsville.
• Nayana Satheesh Kumar of Quincy attending Carl Sandburg Community College.
The students were selected based on their accomplishments, their family situation, and referral letters.
Renewal scholarships from the Quincy area were awarded to:
• Anthony Chancy of Littleton attending Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
• Marcy Blentlinger of Mount Sterling attending Methodist College.
• Kaytan Finney of Carthage attending Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
• Bliss Martin of Hamilton attending William Penn University.
• Taylor Scott of Pittsfield attending Illinois State University.
• Colbin West of Hamilton attending Southeastern Community College-Keokuk.
• Adileigh West of Pittsfield attending Illinois State University.
• Zachary Foote of Fowler attending Iowa State University.
• Ryan Turnbull of Quincy attending Iowa State University.
• Brooke Barlow of Golden attending Augustana College.
• Benjamin Hollis of Hamilton attending Iowa State University.
• Sean Turnbull of Quincy attending University of Missouri.
• Nicholas Vorhies of Dallas City attending Western Illinois University.
• Isabella Anderson of Quincy attending University of Missouri.
• Jennifer Bingham of Griggsville attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
• Elexis Ebbing of Pittsfield attending University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
• Karlynn Flynn of Blandinville attending Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
• Myah Gray of Warsaw attending Blessing Rieman College of Nursing.
• Conrad Henderson of Golden attending University of Illinois at Springfield.
• Taiylor Huston of Warsaw attending Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
• Audrey Kaufman of Ursa attending St. Ambrose University.
• Daphne Moss of Fowler attending Quincy University.
• Olivia Percy of Quincy attending Augustana College.
• Livia Perry of Payson attending Quincy University.
• Dalton Sheurman of Griggsville attending Bradley University.
• Abby Springer of Hannibal, Mo., attending University of Missouri.
• Claire Stevens of Astoria, attending University of Iowa.
• Elaina Ten Eyck of Pittsfield attending Illinois State University.
• Caitlyn Todd of Fowler attending Parkland College.
• Matthew Depke of Hull attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
• Kelsey Duke of Ursa attending University of Missouri.
• Emma Thorman of Macomb attending Illinois Wesleyan University.
• Oliva Arntzen of Quincy attending University of Missouri.
• Regan Eaves of Nauvoo attending Carl Sandburg College.
