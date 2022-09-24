Michele Pickett, Lead Ambassador with FOREVER, Inc. and Ambassadors Lynn Deters, Mavis Lantz, Delores Woodhurst, Sheila Smith and Sabrina Sparks and Associate Ambassadors Diana Seals and Ruth Weyers recently attended the third annual FOREVER Virtual Event. They attended product and business focused training on FOREVER Cloud storage and Print Projects, Digital Scrapbooking & Design software Artisan, Historian Photo Management software, FOREVER Digitization Services and Family Research, as well as interactive activities using new skills and techniques with pixel2Pages Trainers. Pickett won an invitation to the Exclusive p2P PixieVerse Meet & Greet and Deters won the grand prize PixieVerse Virtual Training Ticket.
People and Professions
