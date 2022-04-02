After 45 years of service, Joan Heinecke retired from Blessing Health System on April 1. A systems/application analyst IV in the Information Systems Department, Heinecke spent the last 22 years of her career as the System Administrator of the Kronos Time and Attendance application used by Blessing Health System, as well as other support applications.
People and Professions
