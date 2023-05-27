Long time Blessing Hospital ICU nurse retires

Lisa (Ihnen) Surratt, RN, Intensive Care, Blessing Hospital, retires June 1, after 44 years of service.

Losing her mother when Lisa was 8 years old motivated her to become a nurse. Her career began at St. Mary Hospital in Quincy in 1978 after graduating from John Wood Community College’s nursing program. In 1991, Lisa earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Hannibal LaGrange College and began her career in Intensive Care Unit nursing. In addition to caring for patients and families, Lisa has shared her experience, skill and compassion as a preceptor to new nurses and nursing students in ICU over the years.

