Tim Moore has a head for numbers and a heart for people. That combination contributed to a successful career at Blessing Hospital. Moore, vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, retires Feb. 3, after 34 years of service, including 15 years in the position from which he will retire.
“The healthcare industry has been very dynamic and stimulating to me,” he said. “I remained at Blessing because I had the opportunity to do a variety of different jobs over the years. It has been my privilege to know and work with some of the finest people who ever walked the face of the earth.”
A native of the Brown County, IL, community of Timewell, Moore grew up in a family of bankers and worked at Timewell State Bank during his youth. He earned a Bachelor of Business in Accountancy degree from Western Illinois University and is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor and Chartered Global Management Accountant.
Moore spent three years working for Amoco Oil in Tulsa, Okla., after college graduation before returning to the Quincy area where he was hired by Blessing Hospital as an accountant.
During his Blessing career Moore established the hospital’s internal audit function and was the first Corporate Compliance Officer. He was a key member of the Blessing Hospital administrative team responsible for the purchase of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. Tim then assisted Illini to be one of the earliest Medicare Critical Access Hospitals in the state of Illinois. He was then promoted to Blessing Hospital director of Fiscal Services, followed by administrative director of Ancillary and Financial Services, and to the position from which he retires.
Other departments over which Moore held senior administrative responsibility during his career include revenue cycle, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, food and nutrition, risk management, materials management, facilities and construction, and environmental services.
He also served in board-related leadership roles including vice president and treasurer of the Blessing Foundation, secretary of Blessing Hospital, and director of Current Health Solutions, Blessing Assurance Company, Rivercross Diagnostics, LLC, and Blessing Walk-In Clinic, LLC.
Moore’s community service included being volunteer treasurer for the Quincy Public School District, a board member of PACT for West Central Illinois and a board member, with a term as president, of United Way of Adams County.
In retirement, Moore and his wife, Terry, will move to the Kansas City, Mo., area to be closer to grandchildren and he will wear the title of which he is most proud.
