Tim Moore has a head for numbers and a heart for people. That combination contributed to a successful career at Blessing Hospital. Moore, vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, retires Feb. 3, after 34 years of service, including 15 years in the position from which he will retire.

“The healthcare industry has been very dynamic and stimulating to me,” he said. “I remained at Blessing because I had the opportunity to do a variety of different jobs over the years. It has been my privilege to know and work with some of the finest people who ever walked the face of the earth.”

