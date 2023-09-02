Ellen Halfpap, BSN, RN, CPAN, NE-BC, Director, Surgical Services, Blessing Hospital, retired after 45 years of service on September 5, 2023.
A graduate of Murray State University, Murray, Kentucky, Halfpap joined Blessing as a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (recovery room) nurse in 1978. During her career she also served as One Day Surgery, Prep Clinic, PACU, Pain Clinic Supervisor and Manager, also as Operating Room Supervisor for a year, and the Director of Surgical Services, the position from which she will retire.
“I have had the honor and privilege of being a nurse, to care for patients and families, often during difficult times in their lives. My hope is that I’ve made a difference for them, while leading a team that values and advocates for the nurse/patient connection. I’ve always appreciated the relationships with my teams. Collaboration and problem solving together assures great patient outcomes.” Ellen said.
“I’ve enjoyed mentoring students over the years and watching them grow in the profession. Surgical services nursing has a lot to offer and has many different facets of caregiving. While some may say that 45 years seems like an eternity, time passes all too quickly when you’ve done something you love,” she concluded.
A member of LifePoint Church, Ellen is married to Rodney Halfpap.
