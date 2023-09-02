Ellen Halfpap, BSN, RN, CPAN, NE-BC, Director, Surgical Services, Blessing Hospital, retired after 45 years of service on September 5, 2023.

A graduate of Murray State University, Murray, Kentucky, Halfpap joined Blessing as a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (recovery room) nurse in 1978. During her career she also served as One Day Surgery, Prep Clinic, PACU, Pain Clinic Supervisor and Manager, also as Operating Room Supervisor for a year, and the Director of Surgical Services, the position from which she will retire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.