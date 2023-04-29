Long-time Blessing Hospital surgical nurse retires

Donald Altgilbers, RN, associate nurse manager, Surgical Services/Operating Room, Blessing Hospital, retired April 28 after 45 years of service. His advanced certifications included being a Registered Nurse First Assistant (RNFA), Certified Nurse in the Operating Room (CNOR) and Certified Surgical Technologist (CST).

Altgilbers spent his entire career in Blessing Surgical Services, starting in 1976 as a surgical transporter. Two years later he was promoted to surgical technologist after earning a certificate from the Blessing Hospital School of Surgical Technology. In 1987, Altgilbers became a surgical registered nurse upon receiving his diploma from the Blessing Hospital School of Nursing. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing/Culver-Stockton College in 1990. And in 1992, he earned his certificate as a surgical first assistant from Lakeland Community College. First assistants anticipate the needs of the surgical team, and during an operation assist the surgeon with tasks such as selecting equipment, holding incisions open, stopping bleeding, and closing the incision among other technical tasks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.