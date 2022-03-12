Long-time Blessing nurse retires

Kathy Jochem, Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) and Stroke Coordinator, Nursing Administration, Blessing Hospital, has retired after 41 years of service.
Kathy began her career as a nurse in the Critical Care Area, progressing to the position of Educator and then to Clinical Nurse Specialist. She was an original member of the Blessing Stroke Team, tasked with ensuring hospital staff had the knowledge and processes in place to follow the latest evidence-based care standards for the treatment of patients with stroke. Kathy led the team for the last four years. During her career, Kathy has been active with many nursing and multidisciplinary teams investigating and implementing best patient care practices. She has also been an adjunct instructor with Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Kathy holds a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing/Quincy University.
She is a member of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists and of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. The American Association of Critical Care Nurses recognized Kathy for maintaining certification as a Critical Care Nurse /Knowledge Professional consistently for 30 years. She has held certification as an Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist for 20 years.
Within the community, Kathy is a Quincy Service League Sustainer, a former board member of Quincy Catholic Charities, and a member of Blessed Sacrament parish in Quincy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.