The Moberly Area Community College Alumni Association is pleased to announce the recipients of its distinguished service and outstanding alumnus awards for 2022.
The Outstanding Faculty Award will be awarded to Mike Klote, Director of Mechatronics at MACC.
Meghan Holleran, MACC Director of Institutional Reporting & Compliance, and Matt Crist, MACC Dean of Academic Affairs, will be presented with Distinguished Service Awards.
As part of the event, the Outstanding Alumni Award will be presented to President and C.E.O. of MidwayUSA, Matt Fleming ('88), and the Outstanding Young Alumni Award to Miss Missouri 2021, Callie Cox ('20).
We invite the public to honor the 2022 Alumni & Friends Award recipients, recognize 1962, 1997, and 2012 reunion classes, and celebrate the "Golden Graduates" of the Class of 1972. The Alumni and Friends Banquet also serves as the annual meeting of MACC's Alumni Association.
Awards will be presented at Moberly Area Community College's Annual Alumni & Friends Banquet on Saturday, September 24, in the Auditorium on the Moberly, Missouri campus. Social hour begins at 5:00 p.m., followed by the banquet at 6:00 p.m. MACC's meal service, Great Western Dining Service, Inc., will provide dinner. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at maccalumni.org/events or at the door.
