Mark Field named CBAI Outstanding Member of the Year

Liberty, Ill. - Mark Field, President and Chairman of Liberty Bank, was recently named Outstanding Member of the Year for 2021 by the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI).
Field has been a CBAI leader for almost 30 years, holding several chair positions over the years in the CBAI, CBSC (Community BancService Corporation, Inc.) and various other committees.
This is Field's second time receiving this award, the first being in 1996. Field joined Liberty Bank as a loan officer in 1985 becoming Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board within 10 years.
According to a release from Liberty Bank, the CBAI noted during the presentation that Field is "always eager to assist the association for the betterment of his peers, which is evidenced by his willingness to serve as a beta-test bank for the implementation of SHAZAM’s Internet Banking Service and for Ironcore’s Rapid Fire Vulnerability Scan."
The statement went on to say: “His work with the faster payments initiative is unparalleled, as he almost single-handedly drives the Association’s faster payments advocacy efforts. He is a founding member of the U.S. Faster Payments Council and is chairman of the CBSC Faster Payments Committee. He has co-authored several comment letters to the Fed and members of Congress addressing how to ensure community banks have fair and equal access to the developing faster payment system and FedNOW, and he regularly addressed the CBAI and CBSC boards on payments system issues.”
