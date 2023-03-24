Spencer McKeown, a Trust Administrator II and member of the Personal Trust Group at TI-TRUST, Inc., recently earned the Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor designation from the American Bankers Association. McKeown joined the TI-TRUST team in 2020 with over ten years in banking, including commercial/agricultural credit underwriting and lending experience. He holds an MBA from Western Illinois University with a Financial Specialization and an accounting and finance undergraduate degree from Culver-Stockton College. McKeown is a recent graduate of Cannon Financial Institute Trust School. In his position at TI-TRUST, he concentrates on trust and estate administration and fiduciary wealth management accounts. McKeown serves on many local not-for-profit boards.
People and Professions
