MECO Engineering’s current board members, President Scott Vogler, Vice President Max Middendorf, and Vice President Jim Bensman announced the addition of Don Jenkins and Kevin Garnett to the Board of Directors for MECO Engineering effective April 1, 2023.
Don Jenkins (formerly of Louisiana, Mo.) lives in Ashland with his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Cooper and Benson. Jenkins has extensive experience in varying projects under the scope of civil engineering. Being the Jefferson City Office manager, he has had his hand in every step of MECO’s project process, from initial project concept through construction. Mr. Jenkins specializes in sanitary sewer projects, roads and streets, as well as being a certified Federal Aviation Administration Remote Pilot. His project experience includes waterline replacements/ extensions, wastewater systems, MoDOT TAP sidewalks, site design, sports complexes, and stormwater design. Mr. Jenkins brings 11 years of experience to his new position as a Vice President.
“MECO Engineering is very excited to have Don Jenkins promoted to Vice President of MECO. His leadership with staff and ability to manage multiple projects as well as his technology based contributions to the company gives Don the ability to thrive in the new management role. Please join us in welcoming Don to his hew role as a member of the Board of Directors and as Vice President of the company," Vogler said.
Kevin Garnett (formerly of Butler, Mo.) lives in Winchester, Ill., with his wife, Barbara, their five children, Brianna, Elizabeth, Nathan, Austin, and Haley, and two grandsons, Brantley and Maverick. Garnett brings a broad skill set to his position as a civil engineer for MECO Engineering. His background in industry from working for the federal government gives him practical knowledge ranging from planning and permitting to site design and construction management. Garnett specializes in site design, stormwater, and mining and environmental planning and permitting. His project experience includes watermain improvements, relocations, and replacements, water system improvements, stormwater improvements, commercial space design, permitting, and construction management, road and bridge replacements, intersection improvements, and Municipal Fuel Tax maintenance engineering. Mr. Garnett is currently the Pittsfield Office Manager and brings 23 years of experience to this new position as a vice president.
“We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the role as vice president. His ability to manage multiple projects across multiple disciplines, and his ongoing support of multiple project teams, gives Kevin the capability to thrive in the new management role. Please join us in welcoming Kevin to this exciting next chapter of his professional career. Welcome to the MECO Management family, Kevin," Middendorf said.
