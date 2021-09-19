Memorial Medical Clinic welcomes new therapist

Carthage, Ill. - Katie Ruebush, PT, DPT, recently joined the therapy staff at Memorial Medical Clinic in Carthage, Ill.
Ruebush specializes in pelvic floor therapy. She also treats patients with various other related needs including urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, constipation and bowel issues as well as pregnancy and postpartum needs.
A native of Bushnell, Ill., Ruebush graduated St. Ambrose University double majoring in Exercise Science and Human Performance and Fitness with a minor in Biology. She earned her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Washington University in St. Louis.
"As a lifelong athlete and now mother, I have a passion for helping patients reach their personal goals of returning to their activities of daily living, hobbies, and exercise routines after injuries, surgeries, or childbirth," Ruebush said. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the team at Memorial and can't wait to serve patients throughout the tri-state region."
Ruebush is currently seeing patients at MMC's Locust Street location in Carthage.