The non-profit Illinois Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (IAHPERD) recently recognized Unity Elementery School principal Jerry Ellerman with one of it's Administration Awards for the 2021 school year.
Ellerman is also principal over Community Unit School District #4 in Mendon, Ill.
He was recognized for his community-minded method of administration as well as his noted habit of putting students' and staff's health, social, emotional and academic well being first in his work, according to a release from the IAHPERD. The release also noted Ellerman's leadership during the pandemic and it's positive effects on students, parents and staff.
Ellerman is a former Physical Education teacher and IAHPERD member.