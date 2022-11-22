Michelle Hagerbaumer earns certification from Certified Interior Decorators International

Mr. K’s Fabric Shop is pleased to announce that Michelle Hagerbaumer has successfully completed coursework and an examination to earn certification from Certified Interior Decorators International. Certified Interior Decorators International (C.I.D.) is a professional association that recognizes the trained Interior Decorator as an expert in the trade. As an Interior Decorator, Michelle combines and coordinates colors, textures and materials of furnishings. Michelle has been assisting customers with custom window coverings and upholstery since 2019. Contact Michelle today at (217) 222-5816 or at Mr. K’s showroom at 1726 N 12th St., Quincy, IL, or online at www.mrksquincy.com.
People and Professions
