Miller named SIU Family Center for Medicine September employee of the month

Stacy Miller, Office Manager, has been named SIU Center for Family Medicine – Quincy September Employee of the Month! In addition to being awarded employee of the month, Stacy is celebrating her one-year anniversary with SIU this month! Her duties include creating and updating physician and provider clinic schedules, rotation schedules for family medicine residents, uploading schedules into several software programs, approving time-off requests, and maintaining the resident didactic schedule. Stacy’s nominator commented that Stacy “took the most complicated process in the building and made it her own and is hitting it out of the park to boot!” It was also noted that, “Stacy is enthusiastic about her job, eager to learn and always asking for more to do. Stacy is a team player, and I have/am enjoying getting to know her and work with her.”
People and Professions
