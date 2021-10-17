Bryson Muegge has been named as Unity High School's October Student of the Month.
Bryson is the son of Brian and Heidi Muegge of Mendon, Ill. Currently in his senior year, Muegge has taken part in various school teams and clubs. He has played football and baseball all four years, succeeding and earning special recognitions in both.
Bryson has also been an award-winning four-year member of Unity's FFA chapter, currently serving as President.
Being elected Class President for all four years of high school, Muegge also has been the recipient of high academic honors.
After graduation, Bryson intends on attending a four-year university to major in an Agriculture related field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.