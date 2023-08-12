Norton named SIU Medicine Quincy August employee of the month

Congratulations to Shelby Norton who was named the August Employee of the Month. Shelby is a Medical Technologist II and has worked at SIU Center for Family Medicine for four years. Shelby's nominator is quoted, “She’s very efficient in her role and is always kind and helpful with patients. Shelby is calm and collected and doesn’t let difficult situations get to her. Patient care is always her main focus. She’s great to work with too. I can go to her with questions; if she doesn’t know the answers, she looks them up.”
