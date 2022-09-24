Nurse practitioner earns advanced certification

Kristin Bradshaw, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, nurse practitioner and coordinator, Healthy Weight and Wellness program, Hannibal Clinic, has earned the Certificate of Advanced Education in Obesity Medicine from the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA).
Certification is available to nurse practitioners and physician assistants who meet OMA requirements, which include earning a minimum of 60 continuing education credits and completing the Association’s review course. The course is based on the American Board of Obesity Medicine examination, which is available to physicians only. Certification demonstrates the nurse practitioners or physician assistant’s extensive knowledge of evidence-based obesity treatment approaches and ongoing commitment to their patients’ health.
