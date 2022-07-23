Debra Walton, PhD, RN, certified nurse educator (CNE), professor, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, retired July 22 after 26 years of service.
Dr. Walton earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree from St. Louis University, a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Hannibal LaGrange College, and a diploma from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing.
