Quincy University’s Board of Trustees has appointed Ralph Oakley as the chairman. Oakley assumes the position held by Delmer Mitchell since 2018.
Oakley has completed 11 years of service on the board. His initial term began in 1994. He served as chair from 1999-2004 and returns as elected chair for this term.
“I am honored to be elected to chair the QU Board of Trustees and to play a part in the growing success of QU,” Oakley said. “Chairman Mitchell and the board, along with President McGee, senior leadership, faculty and staff, have done a marvelous job of building the educational and Franciscan mission, growing enrollment and fundraising to record levels and maintaining a wonderful campus and environment. We intend to continue that trend.”
Oakley became the president and CEO of Quincy Media Inc., formerly Quincy Newspapers Inc., in 2009 after working for the company in various operational and management positions since 1977. He retired when the company was sold in 2021. The Herald-Whig was previously owned by Quincy Media.
In the tri-state region, Oakley was founding chairman of the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri and involved in many other local organizations.
Mitchell has served on the board in some capacity since 2011 and will remain as a member. Mitchell’s accomplishments include hiring Phil Conover, 23rd president of the university, and Brian McGee, 24th president of the university.
“I have been honored to serve as the chair of the QU Board and support the school through the successes and challenges of the past decade,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to working with Chairman Oakley and the rest of the trustees, along with the faculty and staff, to make QU bigger, better and stronger. I truly believe that QU’s best days are still ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.