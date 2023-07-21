Ralph Oakley

Quincy University’s Board of Trustees has appointed Ralph Oakley as the chairman. Oakley assumes the position held by Delmer Mitchell since 2018.

Oakley has completed 11 years of service on the board. His initial term began in 1994. He served as chair from 1999-2004 and returns as elected chair for this term.

