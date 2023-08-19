Oakley graduates with Doctor of Medical Science degree

SIU Center for Family Medicine-Quincy would like to congratulate provider, Theresa Oakley, DMSc, PA-C, who recently graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with her Doctor of Medical Science Degree. The SIU School of Medicine DMSc degree prepares physician assistants to be leaders in health care, higher education, research, and innovative industries, as well as public and private agencies. The DMSc program is designed to advance physician assistant clinic and educational skills, preparing PAs for more prominent roles in leadership, advocacy, scholarship, management, and service to their organizations, patients, and students, all while advancing the PA profession. Theresa Oakley has a special interest in women’s health and pediatrics. Oakley is an Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine and the Hubsite Coordinator for the Physician Assistant Program in Quincy.
