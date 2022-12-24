The Illinois Academy of Family Physicians Annual Scientific Assembly was held on Nov 5, 2022. IAFP celebrated the Diamond (75-year) anniversary and the inauguration of the newest President of the IAFP, Dr. Timothy Ott.
Ott is an associate professor of Family and Community Medicine and Assistant Director of Osteopathic Medicine at SIU School of Medicine at the Quincy campus.
