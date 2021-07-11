Ronald Maple, of Payson, recently earned his Bachelor's degree in Interactive Media Animation from Bradley University in Peoria. Maple was one of over 1,000 students to receive degrees from Bradley this spring.
Peoria, Ill.
Updated: July 11, 2021 @ 11:55 am
Ronald Maple, of Payson, recently earned his Bachelor's degree in Interactive Media Animation from Bradley University in Peoria. Maple was one of over 1,000 students to receive degrees from Bradley this spring.