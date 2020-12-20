Appointments
Dr. Drake White, an orthopedic surgeon, has joined Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Clinics. White has over 30 years of experience and is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He has a medical degree from the University of Minnesota and completed his residency at Wayne State University. White specializes in orthopedic care including fractures, dislocations, sprains, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Honors
Ben Drebes, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Quincy, is the recipient of the firm’s Zeke McIntyre Pioneer Award, which recognizes new financial advisors who achieve high levels of success early in their careers. Drebes was one of 371 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors to receive the award.