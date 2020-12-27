Activities
Congzhi Xia, a visiting mathematics professor at Quincy University, co-authored an article titled “Admissible Concentration Factors for Edge Detection from Non-uniform Fourier Data” in the Journal of Scientific Computing in September. Xia co-authored the article with Guohui Song and Gabe Tucker, both from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. Xia joined the QU faculty after earning a doctorate in mathematics from Clarkson University in 2019.
Appointments
Dr. Mujeeb Siddiqui, DO, has joined Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Healthcare System. Siddiqui brings over 25 years of surgical experience specializing in minimally invasive general surgery, bariatric surgery and robotic surgery. He graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his surgical residency at Garden City Hospital in Michigan. He also completed an Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Fellowship in Harrisburg, Pa. Siddiqui is leading the new Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions program, which strives to improve the health of individuals suffering from obesity.
Degrees
Tara Neisen, member accounts supervisor at Adams Electric Cooperative, earned a Master of Business Association degree with a focus on organizational leadership from Quincy University. Although a traditional ceremony was not possible due to COVID-19, photographs were taken at the Quincy University Chapel on Nov. 25. Neisen has worked at Adams Electric Cooperative since 2000.