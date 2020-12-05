Accreditations/certifications
Eric Barnes and Curt Schenk of Klingner and Associates P.C. have earned Documentation of Contract Quantities certification through the Illinois Department of Transportation. Professionals holding this IDOT certification are prequalified to provide construction inspection services for transportation projects throughout the state. Barnes is a transportation engineer with 27 years of experience, becoming Klingner’s transportation department manager in 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Schenk, who was previously a MoDOT transportation engineer, has 23 years of experience in road design and plan preparation. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
Appointments
Emily Robbearts of Quincy has joined the staff of the United Methodist Association as director of EAGLE Accreditation. UMA is a national network of faith-based human service organizations serving children, youth and families; individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and senior living communities. The EAGLE Accreditation is the only nationally recognized one to assess excellence in the holistic, Christian mission reflected in an organization’s programs and operations. Before joining UMA, Robbearts was agency impact director for Chaddock.
Honors
Ali Scott, a case manager at Transitions of Western Illinois, received the agency’s Williams Award. The annual award goes to an employee who goes above and beyond in the performance of his or her job responsibilities, who quietly does his or her job, and whose efforts often go unnoticed. Scott recently was able to return to a person, who had been in prison, all of their worldly possessions. She held the possessions and stored them.