Accreditations/Certifications
Linda Moore, Quincy city treasurer has earned the Certified Public Funds Investment Manager Certification from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada. The nationally recognized certification program is designed to provide treasury professionals with the confidence and knowledge to better manage investments on behalf of their municipalities. Recipients must participate in a six-hour certification training and successfully pass a 70-question exam.
Activities
Cindy Lovell, an adjunct English professor at Quincy University, in collaboration with Jane Govoni, co-wrote the textbook, “Linguistics for K-12 Classroom Application.” The book is published by Kendall Hunt Publishing. Lovell has a master’s degree in education from Stetson University and a doctorate in education from the University of Iowa. Govoni is on the faculty of Saint Leo University in St Leo, Fla.
Alissa Burger, an associate professor of English at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., recently had an article published in the journal “Teaching American Literature: A Journal of Theory and Practice.” Burger’s article was titled “Visualizing Poe: Graphic Novels, Extraordinary Tales and The Simpsons.” “Teaching American Literature: A Journal of Theory and Practice” is a peer-reviewed journal published quarterly by Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, N.C. Burger joined the C-SC faculty in 2016.
Appointments
Robert Wyatt has been named vice president for University Advancement at Quincy University. He will be responsible for fundraising, alumni relations, marketing and communications at QU. He will begin in May. He was president of Coker University in Hartsville, S.C. Wyatt has a doctoral degree in accounting from the University of Memphis. He also has degrees from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the University of Central Arkansas.
Victoria Crouthamel has joined Klingner and Associates PC as an engineering assistant in its civil/site department in Quincy. She has seven years of experience. Crouthamel has a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of New Hampshire.
Honors
Janet Arns, an Illinois licensed broker at Happel Inc. Realtors, was recognized Jan. 28 for surpassing $9 million in real estate sales for 2020. She also received the 2020 Herald-Whig Reader’s Choice Realtor Award. Arns has been a full-time real estate broker for 15 years.