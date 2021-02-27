Activities
Asabi Afi Dean, assistant professor of counselor education at Quincy University, in conjunction with Yi-Chun Lin of Tamkang University and Tiffany StonerHarris of Adler University, co-authored an article titled “Don’t Wait Until She Dies: A Global Perspective of the Long-Term Effects of Trauma After Sexual Assault.” The article was published in Counselling Australia Journal, Volume 20, No. 4, (2019). In 2019, Dean co-conducted a workshop on the same topic, at the Asia Pacific Rim Confederation of Counsellors Conference, in Brisbane, Australia. The article focuses on how psychological and emotional trauma is pervasive in both its effects on victims as well as in trauma’s effect on people around the globe. Dean has a doctorate in counsel education and supervision from the University of Iowa.
Appointments
Mark Bross has been named branch manager of Klingner and Associates P.C.’s Hannibal, Mo., office. In addition to supervising Hannibal staff, Bross will be responsible for coordinating office operations, projects and goals. He has been with Klingner for 25 years and is water/wastewater department manager. Bross has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.
Lt. Steven V. Wilhoit has been promoted to captain and named commanding officer of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A in Lee’s Summit, MO. He was appointed to the patrol in 1996. Upon graduating from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 3, Linn and Chariton counties. In 1999, he transferred to Zone 2 in Macon. He was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 3, Linn and Chariton counties in 2003. In 2005, he transferred to the Division of Drug and Crime Control, Troop B Unit, Macon. He was promoted to sergeant in 2008. In 2014, Wilhoit was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Division of Drug and Crime Control, General Headquarters, Jefferson City. The Shelbina native has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Central Missouri State University.
Honors
Eight members of Davis and Associates Inc. Realtors were recognized by the Quincy Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service for excellence in sales production. Those honored were: Kathy Citro, Gold Achievement Award, and Janet Canavan, Silver Achievement Award. Jim Balfour, Sharon Bradney, Mary Ellen Davis, Rick Davis (designated managing broker) Melissa Reis and Linda Snider were awarded the Bronze Achievement Award.