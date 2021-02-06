Activities
Dell Ann Janney, an accounting professor at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., was a presenter for the Global IMA Faculty Friday Webinar Series on Dec. 11, 2020, sponsored by the Institute of Management Accountants. Janney and Wendy Tietz of Kent State University discussed the hybrid-flexible teaching model. She joined the C-SC faculty in 1992.
Joseph R. Coelho, a biology professor at Quincy University, co-wrote a paper titled “Nesting Ecology of the Pacific Cicada Killer, Sphecius convallis Patton, in the Sonoran Desert” that was published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research. He and two collaborators, Chuck Holliday of Northern Kentucky University and Jon Hastings of Lafayette College, found varying factors affecting the ecology of the large population of Pacific cicada killers in Ruby, Ariz. Coelho has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California at Riverside and a doctorate in environmental, population and organismic biology from the University of Colorado. He joined the QU faculty in 2004.
Appointments
Cole T. Hinshaw of Shelbyville, Mo., and Nicholas C. Keller of Philadelphia, Mo., graduated as troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Jan. 20. Hinshaw has been assigned to Clark and Scotland counties and Keller to Putnam and Sullivan counties. Both will start work on Feb. 16.
Honors
Alan Asbridge of Quincy has been recognized by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association for 33 years of safe, accident-free driving of a commercial tractor-trailer. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is a trade association representing the interests of small-business trucking professionals and professional truck drivers. It has more than 150,000 members.
Jay Hoffman, an associate professor of athletic training and health sciences and director of Culver-Stockton College’s athletic training program, received the Mid-America Athletic Trainers Association Athletic Training Educator of Year Award for 2020. Hoffman joined the C-SC faculty in 2008.