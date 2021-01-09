Appointments
Courtney Hilts of Quincy has become a partner in the law firm of Dempsey and Dempsey P.C., and the firm has changed its name to Dempsey, Dempsey, & Hilts. Hilts has a degree from the University of Illinois at Springfield, and completed her legal education at North Carolina Central University School of Law. She interned with the ACLU of North Carolina and the ACLU Capital Punishment Project. She has worked at the firm for the past four years as an associate. The firm has offices in Quincy and Hannibal, Mo.
Honors
John Wood Community College recently announced its Employees of the Year for 2020 as well as employees who reached milestone service anniversaries.
Jimmy Behrens of Quincy was named Full-time Faculty Member of the Year. Behrens is an instructor in the mathematics department and in his fourth year of teaching at JWCC. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Quincy University and a master’s degree in statistics from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Vicky Nieders of Quincy was named Full-time Staff Member of the Year. Nieders has worked for the College for 24 years. She is coordinator of instructional technology and training. She has an associate of information management/business and an undeclared associate degree, both from JWCC.
Heather Keller-Giltner of Quincy was named Part-time Faculty Member of the Year. She is an associate faculty member in the languages, communication, humanities and fine arts department. Keller-Giltner has baccalaureate degrees in English and communication and a master’s degree in English, all from the University of Illinois at Springfield.
Jeffrey Grott of Quincy was named JWCC Part-time Staff Member of the Year. He is a part-time JWCC Police Department officer. Grott has a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
These employees also were honored for milestone anniversaries. 25 years: Gina Chapman of Quincy, software licensing administrator; 20 years: Tom Bentley of Quincy, department chair and assistant professor of emergency services, Josh Brueck of Quincy, director of information technology, Sandy Smith of Quincy, student services-admissions specialist, and Phil Steinkamp of Payson, Ill., assistant professor of truck driver training; 15 years: Jason DeVerger of Quincy, maintenance technician, Randall Egdorf of Quincy, assistant professor of social and behavioral sciences, Lindsay Herren of Quincy, financial aid coordinator, and Chris Kaelke of Quincy, department chair and professor of natural sciences; 10 years: Tiffany Frericks of Quincy, assistant professor of social and behavioral sciences, Christine Genenbacher of Sutter, Ill., financial aid coordinator, Barb Lieber of Quincy, learning resource center director, and Alan Prewitt of Hannibal, Mo., grants compliance officer; five years: Bill Beard of Quincy, visual and social media coordinator, Emily Dozier of Quincy, adult education transition coordinator, Gordon Forbes of Quincy, business and industry coordinator, Kristen Foster of Quincy, student navigation coordinator, Brenda Graff of Clayton, Ill., department chair and assistant professor of mathematics, Eric Piner of Taylor, Mo., maintenance technician, Steven Soebbing of Quincy, assistant professor of music and theater, and Jerry Wellman of Maywood, Mo., HVAC systems manager.