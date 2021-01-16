Appointments
Graydon L. Gaines, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, has been promoted to corporal and named assistant zone commander of Zone 5, Adair and Schuyler counties. He was appointed to the patrol in 2011 and assigned to Troop B, Zone 10, Randolph and Monroe counties. In 2013, he transferred to Zone 5.
Honors
Darlene Steinkamp, a native of Quincy who now lives in Springfield, Ill., has been named the inaugural recipient of the UIC at UIS American Association of University Women Springfield Branch Scholarship. Steinkamp is working toward a doctor of nursing practice degree at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing-Springfield Campus, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2019. She is a registered nurse in the burn/trauma unit at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Homebank recently celebrated milestone anniversaries with seven team members.
Chief Executive Officer Joe Thomas of Palmyra, Mo., is celebrating 25 years. He also is director for Home Bank of California in San Diego and vice president of the Webb Co. He started in the banking industry in 1984 as a loan officer at Citizens Bank of Edina. He became executive vice president of Palmyra State Bank in 1995.
Mike Smith of Quincy is celebrating 20 years. He started with the bank in 2000 as a mortgage and consumer lender. Smith was promoted to senior vice president in 2015, and added commercial real estate and business loans to his areas of expertise in 2017.
Michelle Merkel of Palmyra is celebrating 20 years. She started at Palmyra State Bank in 2000 as a loan clerk and has since moved to the loan servicing department. She also organizes special events for the Palmyra branch.
Terri Roberts of Palmyra is celebrating 20 years. She started as a teller at Palmyra State Bank in 2000 and was assistant branch manager at the West Quincy location for two years before returning to Palmyra to work in the document imaging department. In 2008, she became security officer. Roberts was promoted to assistant vice president in 2015 and to vice president in 2019.
Hadley DeFraia of Quincy is celebrating 10 years. She started as a customer service representative in 2010. DeFraia worked in the internet banking department and is director of digital and payment strategies. She was promoted to senior vice president.
Yvonne Duesterhaus of Quincy is celebrating 10 years. She is a customer service representative in the drive-up lane at the 12th and Broadway branch. She also oversees supply inventory for that branch.
Gerald “Jump” Janes of Palmyra is celebrating 10 years. He is custodian for the Palmyra location, working overnight to clean and perform small repair work.
Retirements
Elizabeth Ginos, a registered nurse in the family medicine department of Blessing Physician Services, retired Dec. 30, 2020, after 40 years as an RN. Ginos has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Quincy University and a master’s degree in nursing from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She began her career at a nursing home in Hillsboro, Ill., then worked at hospitals in Springfield and Carbondale, Ill., and Appleton, Wis. Ginos and her husband, Dr. Steven Ginos, provided care at Family Medicine Associates.