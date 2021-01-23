Appointments
Benjamin Bukey, DO, and Rajesh Ethiraj, MD, have joined Blessing Health System. Bukey practices in the family medicine department of Blessing Physician Services. He has a medical degree from Midwestern University and completed a residency with the Southern Illinois University Center for Family Medicine.
Dr. Ethiraj practices occupational medicine. He earned a medical degree in India, a master’s degree in public health from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and completed a residency at John H. Stroger Jr., Hospital of Cook County in Chicago.
Jennifer Reed, MD, has joined Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Clinics as an internal medicine physician at Memorial Medical Clinic LaHarpe. She has a medical degree from Bradley University and completed her residency at Indiana University School of Medicine. Reed has been medical director for Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Ill., a medical director at Eagle View Community Health System in Stronghurst, and an assistant medical director for Henderson County Health Department in Gladstone.
Honors
Steve Labs, Hy-Vee on Broadway store director, was named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame. He was inducted as the 2020 Store Director of the Year, Community Involvement, at the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting in December. Labs started working at Hy-Vee in 1982. He became Hy-Vee on Harrison store director in 2007 and took on his current job at the Broadway store in 2015. Labs has an associate degree in photography from Hawkeye Institute of Technology.