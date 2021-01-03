Appointments
Shawn Ryan has joined Buck Land Funding, a division of First Bankers Trust Co. N.A., as relationship manager. He has over 30 years of experience in the outdoors and hunting industry, working with brokers and buyers throughout the Midwest. He had worked as a salesman with Hoyt Archery and for multiple outdoor sales representative groups.
Honors
John Wood Community College recently honored certified nursing assistant graduates from the Quincy campus. A total of 11 students received CNA pins. Midterm graduates were Britney Cozadd of Clayton; and Crystal Boswell, Daylin Goehl, Erica Stockdale and Shaimeka Williams, all of Quincy; December graduates were Ashley Ehrhardt of Golden, Katelynn Bush of Hamilton, Krista Schroder of Mendon, Kristen Sealock of Pittsfield, Madelyn Syrcle of Griggsville and Ralphael Blanco of Quincy.
John Wood Community College recently honored the Southeast Education Center class of certified nursing assistants during a pinning at the SEC Center in Pittsfield. Seven students received their pins from Jane Martin, CNA instructor. Those honored were Aubree Dunker and Harley Hathaway from Western High School; Alexis Ellis, Reed Hoover, Madison Neese and Destini Utterback from Pittsfield High School; and Shelbey Syrcle from Pike County Christian Academy.