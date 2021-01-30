Activities
Asabi Afi Dean, an assistant professor of counselor education at Quincy University, in conjunction with Joseph M. Williams of the University of Virginia, Janice Byrd of Kent University and Chauncey D. Smith of the University of Virginia, wrote an article titled “Photovoice as an Innovative Approach to Group Work with Black Youth in School Settings,” published in the Journal for Specialists in Group Work in 2020. Dean has a doctorate in counselor education and supervision from the University of Iowa, a master’s degree in community mental health counseling and a bachelor’s in psychology from Chicago State University.
Appointments
Kurtis Stewart, MD, Rami Abumasmah, MD, and Osama Qubaiah, MD, have joined Blessing Physician Services. Stewart is a surgeon who works at the Blessing Bariatric Institute. He has a medical degree from and completed a general surgery residency at the University of Toledo College of Medicine. He completed a fellowship in advanced minimally invasive bariatric durgery/flexible endoscopy at the Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery. Drs. Abumasmah and Qubaiah provide care at the Blessing Cancer Center. Ambumasmah earned a medical degree in Libya, completed a residency in Jordan, a fellowship in medical oncology at King Hussein Cancer Center-Jordan Medical Council, a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center of Boston-Tufts University School of Medicine, and a residency at Memorial Hospital or Rhode Island-Brown University Warren Alpert Medical School. Qubaiah completed a fellowship at St. Louis University and a residency at St. Louis University Hospital. He completed an internship and earned his medical degree in Jordan.
Graduations
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences celebrated on Dec. 11 the commencement of 22 graduates, including the following: Abbigail Elsie of Quincy; Christy L. Huckstep of Mendon, Ill.; Denise J. Marquardt of Palmyra, Mo.; Billie Schlueter of Ewing, Mo.; Emily Schwedes of Quincy; Carley J. Simmons of Mendon; Andrea B. Tangerose of Clayton, Ill.; Chelsea Thi-Thu Nguyen of Boston; McKenna M. Uplinger of Quincy; and Mackenzie Winking of Quincy.
Retirements
Wyvetta Davis of New Salem, Ill., retired after 34 years with the Illinois State Police on Dec. 31, 2019. She started her career in 1985, as a truck weight inspector at the District 20 Weigh Station in Pittsfield, Ill.