Activities
Dr. Christopher Jones, MD, OB/GYN, will be expanding his practice at Memorial Medical Clinic Colchester. He has practiced at Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Clinics for the past 15 years. Jones is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria. He completed his residency at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Miguel Pardinas, MD, a Quincy Medical Group pulmonologist, is now seeing patients at the Memorial Medical Building in Carthage. He completed his medical degree at the Universidad Westhill in Mexico City, Mexico, a fellowship and a residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami in Miami, Fla.