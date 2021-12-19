Namratha Ramavaram, DO, has joined Blessing Health System. Dr. Ramavaram is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, seeing patients at the Blessing Health Center 4800 Maine.
After earning her medical degree from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, Harlem, NY, Dr. Ramavaram completed a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR.
“I chose a career in medicine out of a deep passion to serve my community,” she said. “I chose Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation as a specialty due to my devotion to helping people improve their quality of life. If a person suddenly can’t do what they once did, I can help them improve their function and live their most functional life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.