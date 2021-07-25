Pickett retiring from Sheriff's Department

Thomas Pickett will soon be retiring from the Adams County Sheriff's Department after 26 years of service.
Pickett began his career as a Corrections Officer in 1994 From there, he went on to serve positions as a Patrol Deputy and an Investigator. The Illinois Department of Transportation recognized Pickett in 2001 for his exemplary performance in DUI Enforcement. Tom also served as a member of the Adams County Special Response Team. From 2005 to 2006 and 2011 to 2018, Pickett served as an Inspector with the West Central Illinois Task Force.
Tom has received commendations from the Illinois MEG Directors and Task Force Commanders Association every year from 2012 to 2018. He was recognized as an Outstanding Officer of the Year by the Fraternal Order of Eagles in 2006. In 2007, Pickett was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. In 2017, He was recognized by the Quincy Exchange Club as their Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.