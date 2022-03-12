Positivity and Passion Earn Young Nurse the DAISY Award

The most important lesson Emily Smith, RN, has learned as a nurse at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital it to just “go with the flow.” And she shares that wisdom with every nurse she trains.
“It’s good to have a plan but it’s also a valuable skill to make the best of whatever is thrown at you because you never know what’s going to happen each day,” Emily explains. “Plans change and that’s OK. It’s all about having a positive attitude and rolling with the punches.”
Sage advice from a nurse still early in her career. But that’s one of the many reasons Emily was recently honored with the prestigious DAISY Award.
The DAISY Award is an international recognition program honoring extraordinary nurses for their skills and compassion. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members, or team members.
Since September 2021, Emily has been the admissions, discharge and transfer (ADT) nurse at Ranken Jordan. “Many times, I get to see kids come to us in a wheelchair and later walk out of here,” she says. “It’s super cool to see the progress they make while they’re here.”
When it’s time for patients to go home, Emily makes sure they are treated to a celebration to remind them how far they’ve come.
